McCloud caught all three of his targets for 28 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-21 win over the Cowboys. He added seven yards on his only carry.

It was the journeyman wideout's first TD of the season and just the second of his career. McCloud has already set a new personal best with 305 receiving yards on the year, and he's caught multiple passes in every game so far in 2024. His role in the Atlanta passing game could grow further in Week 10 if Drake London (hip) ends up being sidelined, but McCloud will still be an intriguing dart throw regardless against a reeling Saints defense.