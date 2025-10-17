McCloud (coach's decision) won't play Sunday against the 49ers, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

McCloud will miss a second consecutive game as Atlanta's coaching staff continues to go in a different direction, even with the slot receiver healthy. Head coach Raheem Morris said Friday that "We are working through some things that are private with the young man, and we will get those things figured out," adding that McCloud was sent home Friday for an excused absence, per Tori McElhanney of the Falcons' official site. With Darnell Mooney (hamstring) questionable, Casey Washington, David Sills, KhaDarel Hodge and Jamal Agnew could see additional opportunities while Drake London continues to lead Atlanta's receiving corps.