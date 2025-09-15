McCloud recorded zero receptions on two targets during Sunday's 22-6 win over the Vikings.

After playing 73 percent of Atlanta's offensive snaps in Week 1, McCloud was on the field for only 23 percent during Sunday Night Football. There were multiple factors in McCloud's diminished role. Darnell Mooney made his season debut against Minnesota after missing Week 1 due to a shoulder injury, which pushed McCloud down the depth chart. Plus, the Falcons focused more on the run during Sunday's defensive-dominated game, as QB Michael Penix threw only 21 times in Week 2 compared to 42 attempts in Week 1. Drake London, Mooney, Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson will demand targets weekly, so if the Falcons are throwing it fewer than 25 times per game, it'll be difficult for McCloud to deliver consistent production.