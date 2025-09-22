McCloud caught two of five targets for 20 yards during Sunday's 30-0 loss to the Panthers.

McCloud's role has been volatile to start 2025. He played 73 percent of the team's offensive snaps in Week 1, securing three of five targets for 51 yards. In Week 2, McCloud played only 24 percent of the offensive snaps and didn't record a catch on two targets. On Sunday, the veteran WR was more involved, playing over 70 percent of the offensive snaps and garnering five targets again. However, the entire offense struggled to find any consistency. McCloud is the clear top slot option, but he remains the fifth in the offensive pecking order behind Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts.