McCloud caught one of three targets for 14 yards in Monday's 15-9 win over the Raiders.

McCloud could not get much going in Week 15 as the Falcons' passing attack continued to struggle with quarterback Kirk Cousins at the helm. Monday's game marked the first contest in which the veteran wideout failed to record multiple catches this season. McCloud will look to bounce back in a Week 16 matchup against the Giants, but he'll be receiving targets from Michael Penix after the Falcons announced Tuesday that the rookie will be the team's starting quarterback moving forward.