McCloud caught three of four targets for 30 yards and rushed once for six yards during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Saints.

McCloud has caught exactly three passes in four of the last five weeks, but other than a touchdown in Week 9, he doesn't have much fantasy production to show for it, totaling 106 yards on 14 receptions (18 targets) during that stretch. Drake London and Darnell Mooney are the undisputed top wideouts in Atlanta, while RB Bijan Robinson and TE Kyle Pitts will see their fair share of targets, as well. Even with Kirk Cousins outperforming expectations following an Achilles injury, it'll be difficult for McCloud to generate enough attention to be a viable fantasy option on a weekly basis.