McCloud didn't play in Friday's 23-20 preseason loss to the Titans.

For a second straight week, McCloud was in street clothes, along with Drake London, Darnell Mooney (shoulder), KhaDarel Hodge and Jamal Agnew, who are all expected to make the initial 53-man roster. After four teams in six years to start his career, McCloud was finally given an expanded offensive role in Atlanta last year. He posted career highs in receptions (62), targets (87), receiving yards (686), rushing attempts (10) and rushing yards (79) while playing nearly as many offensive snaps in 2025 as he had in his previous six seasons combined. Not only is McCloud a roster lock, per Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site, but he could see an early boost in usage if Mooney is unable to go Week 1 of the regular season.