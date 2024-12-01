McCloud brought in four of six targets for 95 yards in the Falcons' 17-13 loss to the Chargers on Sunday. He also rushed once for minus-2 yards.

McCloud generated a career-high receiving yardage tally with a big assist from a 60-yard reception late in the third quarter that helped set up a field goal. That catch was preceded by a 22-yard grab earlier in the period, making McCloud the only Falcons pass catcher to have any success generating chunk plays through the air Sunday. The veteran's career-best receiving line now stands at 45-476-1 through 12 regular-season games, and McCloud could be making some inroads into Darnell Mooney's No. 2 receiver snaps heading into a Week 14 road matchup against the Vikings.