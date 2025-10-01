McCloud caught one of two targets for minus-7 yards in Sunday's 34-27 win over the Commanders.

McCloud was a complete non-factor Sunday while playing 23 of the Falcons' 65 offensive snaps, behind fellow wide receivers Drake London (55), Casey Washington (34) and Darnel Mooney (29). The veteran wideout has had a quiet start to the 2025 campaign, totaling six catches on 14 targets for 64 yards through four games. With teammates London, Mooney, Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson absorbing so many targets in Atlanta's aerial attack, McCloud faces a difficult path to consistent usage barring injuries. The 28-year-old remains extremely difficult to trust for fantasy purposes as the team heads into their Week 5 bye before hosting the Bills in Week 6.