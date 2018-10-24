Odhiambo was signed off the Colts practice squad to become a member of Atlanta's active roster, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

With starting right guard Brandon Fusco having suffered a season-ending broken ankle during Monday's 23-20 win against the Giants, Atlanta signed the former Seahawk, Odhiambo. Barring another acquisition, it will likely be Ben Garland who slides in to replace Fusco in the starting lineup, while Odhiambo provides additional depth along the offensive line for the time being.