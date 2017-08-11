Falcons' Reggie Davis: Catches the eye in preseason opener
Davis caught two of his three targets for 43 yards in Thursday's 23-20 preseason loss to the Dolphins.
Davis led the team by ripping off gains of 17 and 26 yards, but it was a play that was called back that caught the eye. The rookie took a short pass from Matt Simms 48 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter, only to see the play called back due to holding. Davis has a plethora of talented options ahead of him on the depth chart at the moment, but he certainly came through with a productive debut as he looks to make the Week 1 roster.
