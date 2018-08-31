Davis failed to record a reception despite being targeted on six occasions during Thursday night's 34-7 loss to the Dolphins.

The second-year speedster out of Georgia severely disappointed in what may have been the most vital game of his young NFL career to this point, dropping a number of passes and appearing timid at times when running routes over the center of the field. On the opening play of the second half Kurt Benkert targeted Davis on a slant over the middle, but the pass deflected off the receiver's hands and into the awaiting arms of Dolphins safety Jordan Lucas. Davis' remarkable quickness and athleticism could play a role in him sneaking onto the roster as a special teams contributor, but his performance as a pass-catcher was abysmal during the preseason -- three receptions on 11 targets for 18 yards.