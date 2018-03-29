Falcons' Reggie Davis: Could vie for slot-receiver role
Falcons head coach Dan Quinn suggested Tuesday that Davis could compete for the starting slot-receiver role in training camp, Kelsey Conway of the team's official site reports. "[Davis and fellow competitor Marvin Hall] would have to add value on special teams," Quinn said. "The guy who is going to be our third receiver I bet plays close to 40 percent of the snaps, so they'll have a significant role offensively."
The opening at slot receiver was created earlier this month when Taylor Gabriel signed with the Bears on a lavish deal. Given that Hall only has eight games of NFL experience and Davis was a practice-squad player last season, it's likely that the Falcons will add further competition for the role via free agency or the draft. Even so, the fact that Davis merely gets to compete for a starting role suggests that the Falcons think highly of him.
