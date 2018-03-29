Falcons' Reggie Davis: In the mix for starting slot receiver
Davis is recognized by head coach Dan Quinn to be in the running as Atlanta's No.3 receiver, Kelsey Conway of the team's official site reports.
Quinn hinted at the NFL owners meeting that the Falcons will look to fill the slot receiver position in-house, which means that players like Davis and Marvin Hall will have the opportunity to earn substantial playing time. "Both of them would have to add value on special teams," Quinn said Tuesday. "The guy who is going to be our third receiver I bet plays close to 40 percent of the snaps so they'll have a significant role offensively." Davis excelled during training camp in 2017 to the point that he was signed onto the team's practice squad, but he did not appear in a regular season game for the Falcons last year.
