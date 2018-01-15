Davis signed a reserve/future contract with the Falcons on Monday, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Davis spent a better part of the 2017 season off of NFL rosters, but the 5-foot-11, 170-pound wideout will get another shot with the Falcons for the 2018 campaign. The Falcons have plenty of talent at receiver with Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu, so Davis may have to work special teams if he wants a 2018 roster spot.