Allen (elbow) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Allen and Keanu Neal (hamstring) were both able to practice on a limited basis, so both starting safeties are on the upswing health-wise after failing to practice at all last week and sitting out Atlanta's loss to the Packers on Monday. While getting back on the practice field at all is a step in the right direction, Allen will be hoping to raise his practice participation in the coming days to help assure his availability for Sunday's clash with Carolina.