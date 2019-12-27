Play

Allen doesn't carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Bucaneers.

Allen was upgraded to a full participant for Friday's practice session, so this news isn't quite surprising. No that the veteran is officially ready to play, he's expected to handle his normal starting role as the team's free safety for Week 17.

