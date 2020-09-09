Allen (ankle) wasn't listed on the team's injury report Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Ankle was nursing a minor ankle injury during the late parts of training camp, but appears ready to rock. Now healthy, the veteran is expected to handle an important role in the team's defense at free safety for 2020.
More News
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Nursing minor injury•
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Full-go in practice•
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Recovery still on track•
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Improving on injury front•
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Undergoes shoulder surgery•
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Durable after injury-plagued 2018•