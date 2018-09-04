Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Back at practice
Allen (thigh) was a full participant at Falcons' practice Monday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
From undrafted practice squad player to defensive co-captain, Allen is a vital cog to this Falcons defense. Though Damontae Kazee shined as a backup to Allen throughout the preseason, Atlanta would prefer to keep the heartbeat of their defense on the field for a tilt with Philadelphia on Thursday.
