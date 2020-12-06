Allen is being evaluated for a possible head injury and is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup against New Orleans, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Allen's midgame injury forces Sharrod Neasman into action at free safety, a clear downgrade with the 29-year-old replacement having yet to start a game over five NFL seasons. Atlanta's secondary will aim to keep the contest within reach as long as Allen is unavailable. The defensive captain departed the contest with three tackles to his ledger.