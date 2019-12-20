Play

Allen (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Allen was a limited practice participant all week, but the shoulder issue won't impact his availability for Week 16. The 28-year-old should serve in his usual starting role versus Jacksonville.

