Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Clear of knee injury
Allen (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Rams.
Allen began the week as a limited practice participant but was able to put in a full session Friday to avoid the questionable tag. The 27-year-old has 35 tackles (22 solo) and one pass defensed through six games and has played every defensive snap over the last three weeks.
