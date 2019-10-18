Play

Allen (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Allen began the week as a limited practice participant but was able to put in a full session Friday to avoid the questionable tag. The 27-year-old has 35 tackles (22 solo) and one pass defensed through six games and has played every defensive snap over the last three weeks.

