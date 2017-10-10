Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Clears concussion protocol
Allen has cleared concussion protocol and logged a full practice Monday, D.Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The team's bye week came at the right time for Allen, who suffered a concussion in Week 4's loss to the Bills. He now appears fully recovered from the injury, and should be set to start at free safety Sunday against the Dolphins barring any setbacks.
