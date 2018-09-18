Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Collects first interception of 2018
Allen recorded five tackles and an interception during Sunday's 31-24 win against the Panthers.
Allen secured a vital interception midway through the fourth quarter of Sunday's game to help put the game out of reach. After a pass deflected off of C.J. Anderson's hands, Allen made a leaping grab to get Atlanta the ball back with a two-possession lead midway through the fourth quarter. Though Drew Brees is yet to throw an interception for the Saints this season, Allen may get a shot at recording a pick for the second-straight week due to the pass-heavy nature of the Saints' attack. Brees has attempted at least 627 passes over nine of the past 11 years -- with an average of 13.3 interceptions per season during that span.
