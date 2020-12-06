Allen (concussion) has been ruled out for the rest of Week 13, Tori McElhaney of The Athletic reports.
It's now confirmed that Atlanta will be without its starting free safety for the remainder of the contest, leaving Sharrod Neasman as the fill-in at the position. Allen ended his day with three tackles, and he will now have to pass through the NFL's concussion protocol before being cleared to suit up for another game.
