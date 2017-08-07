Allen is nursing a shoulder injury, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Allen was spotted wearing a non-contact jersey during Monday's practice. The fact that he was out there on the field suggests the injury may not be of great severity, but it's still important to keep an eye on him.

