Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Dealing with shoulder injury
Allen is nursing a shoulder injury, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Allen was spotted wearing a non-contact jersey during Monday's practice. The fact that he was out there on the field suggests the injury may not be of great severity, but it's still important to keep an eye on him.
More News
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Signs exclusive-rights tender•
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Playing well in OTAs•
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Signs exclusive rights tender with Falcons•
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Finishes with 68 tackles on the year•
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Active for Week 5•
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Listed as probable•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How does Cutler impact Miami's wideouts?
In the wake of Ryan Tannehill's injury, Miami's addition of Jay Cutler should help DeVante...
-
Cutler doesn't change Dolphins' offense
Ryan Tannehill is likely out for the year, but the Dolphins have signed Jay Cutler, which is...
-
Landry, Parker, Stills OK with Moore
Ryan Tannehill (knee) could be lost for the season, which would likely make Matt Moore the...
-
August Dynasty rookie rankings
After one of his favorite rookie receivers was sidelined before even taking a snap, Heath Cummings...
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Everyone is selling something at the start of training camp, and Heath Cummings tries to help...
-
Podcast: Third-year breakouts
Reacting to Ryan Tannehill’s injury and discussing some potential breakout wide receivers on...