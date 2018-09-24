Allen was diagnosed with a torn Achilles after Sunday's loss to the Saints, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Falcons have now lost both starting safeties to season-ending injuries, with Allen set to join Keanu Neal (torn ACL) on injured reserve. Damontae Kazee and Jordan Richards are left as the replacement starters, and the team likely will need to bring in some outside help this week.

More News
Our Latest Stories