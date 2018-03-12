Atlanta placed a second-round tender worth $2.9 million on free safety Ricardo Allen, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Allen has been a dependable member of the Falcons' secondary over the past three seasons, starting in 45 of 48 regular-season games. During that span he recorded two postseason interceptions amidst the team's Super Bowl run in 2016. Atlanta's decision to designate Allen with a second-round tender is an initial step toward securing the 26-year-old to a long-term contract, providing the Falcons with a talented safety tandem for the foreseeable future between him and Pro Bowl selection Keanu Neal.