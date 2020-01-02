Allen accounted for 84 tackles, eight pass deflections and two interceptions, while playing in all 16 of the Falcons' regular-season games.

After Keanu Neal went down with a devastating early-season injury for a second consecutive year, Allen's performance at safety became all-important for a depleted Falcons defense. The six-year veteran delivered, suiting up in 15-plus games for the fourth time in five years while setting a new personal best in passes defended, as well as the second-best mark of his career in tackles. Allen is a key reason for the Falcons' improvement from 28th to 22nd in pass defense between 2018 and 2019, as he heads into the second frame of his three-year, $19.5 million deal.