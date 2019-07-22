Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Encouraging day one at camp
Allen (Achilles) was not expected to fully participate on the opening day of Falcons training camp, but was able to partake in the majority of the drills Monday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Allen may not have taken the field with the first-team defense for 11-on-11 drills Monday, but he did make the impression that he's eager to don the pads and get after it full speed. He was far from trepid on his rehabbed Achilles, reportedly setting a tone at practice by laying a shoulder hit on Pro Bowl tight end Austin Hooper at one point in a scrimmage. When asked about the status of his injury Sunday, Allen was noncommittal but positive in saying, "I feel like I can compete and do some good things. That's good enough for me right now." When urged to put a percentage value on his Achilles, Allen jokingly answered, "I don't know if I'm 100 (percent healthy). I might be 1,000."
