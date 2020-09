Allen (elbow) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Dallas, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The specifics of the injury remain unclear, however, he was forced to leave the contest in the second quarter. He'll likely receive further evaluation during halftime before the medical staff makes the final call. As long as Allen is sidelined, Sharrod Neasman is is in line to receive the bulk of the depth snaps at safety.