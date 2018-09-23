Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Exits game with leg injury
Allen suffered a leg injury during Atlanta's 43-37 loss against the Saints, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Allen was carted off the field and seemed unable to place pressure on his left leg. Expect an update on the severity of Allen's injury as Week 4 begins. If Allen were to miss any time, Jordan Richards would step in as Atlanta's starting strong safety.
