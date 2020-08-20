Allen is back from injury and participating in padded practice, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

The veteran safety toughed his way through a late-season shoulder injury and eventually underwent surgery in January, but he was able to endure a full 16-game slate for the first time since 2016. Allen's recovery track remained stable throughout the spring, and now the six-year veteran is back at practice and set to remain a staple for the Falcons' secondary in 2020.