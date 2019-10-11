Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Good to go Sunday
Allen (knee) isn't listed on Atlanta's final injury report, Vaughn McClure of ESPN reports.
Atlanta's porous secondary will need all the help it can get without Desmond Trufant (toe), but at least Allen will be available after being limited in practice earlier in the week.
