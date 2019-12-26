Play

Allen (shoulder/knee) put in a limited practice session Thursday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Allen came into Week 16 with a shoulder problem but must have picked up a knee issue during the game. He's been limited in both practices this week and will likely look to tough it out Week 17 against the Buccaneers.

