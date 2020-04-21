Coach Dan Quinn said that Allen (shoulder) is making progress in his recovery from January shoulder surgery, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Allen started all 16 games for the Falcons in 2019 after an injury-shortened 2018 campaign, and he put forth one of his best pro campaigns in the process. The 28-year-old defensive back obliterated his previous personal best in pass deflections by recording eight, and his 85 tackles were the second most he's ever registered since entering the league as a fifth-round draft choice in 2014. Now confirmed to be on a positive trajectory following his offseason procedure, Allen is expected to return as a key member of Atlanta's secondary in 2020, though he has been designated for a shift to nickelback, while Damontae Kazee will move back to safety full time.