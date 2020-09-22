Coach Dan Quinn stated that Allen (elbow) does not have what he expects to be a long-term injury, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

The 28-year-old safety played 19 defensive snaps Sunday during a 40-39 loss to Dallas, but he was forced to an early exit and proved unable to make it back on the field. His return date has not yet been identified by the training staff, but it's a relief to an already-struggling Falcons secondary that Allen's absence is not expected to be extended. Atlanta so far ranks 31st in passing defense on the young season, with 744 yards allowed through the air.