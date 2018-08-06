Allen agreed to a three-year, $19.5 million contract with the Falcons on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Although Allen's stat line from 2017 was not quite as eye-catching as his first two years in the league (career lows in tackles (54) and interceptions (one), the Falcons believe they are locking up a crafty player to plug in at the back end of their defense alongside Keanu Neal. From mid-April to mid-June, Allen declined his restricted free agent tender offer, instead electing to participate in voluntary workouts by signing an injury waiver while his long-term status with Atlanta remained unguaranteed. The 26-year-old safety finally conceded to the restricted tender on the eve of mandatory minicamp as he and his agent worked out a multi-year contract with the team, and now the efforts have been rewarded with a contract averaging $6.5 million in annual value. Allen will be a key contributor for a Falcons defense that has potential to finish as a top-five D/ST despite their current ADP of 11th in standard ESPN drafts -- Atlanta boasts four former Pro Bowl selections and is returning nine defensive starters from last year.