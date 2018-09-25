Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Lands on injured reserve
The Falcons placed Allen (Achilles) on injured reserve Tuesday. He'll require surgery to repair a torn Achilles' tendon and is expected to require a minimum of six months of recovery time, according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Allen's injury is devastating to the Falcons defense, as he has been instrumental with helping the secondary make pre-snap adjustments since taking over as a starter in 2015. His absence leaves the Falcons without three key defensive playmakers, as fellow starting safety Keanu Neal (knee) and starting linebacker Deion Jones (foot) had already been moved to IR earlier in the campaign. Allen is hopeful to be ready to go for the start of OTAs in May, but it wouldn't be surprising if the Falcons withheld him from full-contact work until training camp. With Allen and Neal out of the mix, Jordan Richards and Damontae Kazee will step in as the team's starting safeties for the immediate future.
More News
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Diagnosed with Achilles tear•
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Exits game with leg injury•
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Collects first interception of 2018•
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Starting strong safety•
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Back at practice•
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Ruled out for Saturday's preseason affair•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 streaming options
With Jimmy Garoppolo hurt and Cam Newton on a bye, you need streaming options. Heath Cummings...
-
Fantasy Football Week 4 waiver wire pick
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Podcast: Running out of Fitzmagic?
We’re reacting to Monday night’s game and telling you who to add from the Waiver Wire on today’s...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Big questions for Week 4
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings go on the record on six of the biggest issues...
-
Week 4 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...