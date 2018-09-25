The Falcons placed Allen (Achilles) on injured reserve Tuesday. He'll require surgery to repair a torn Achilles' tendon and is expected to require a minimum of six months of recovery time, according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Allen's injury is devastating to the Falcons defense, as he has been instrumental with helping the secondary make pre-snap adjustments since taking over as a starter in 2015. His absence leaves the Falcons without three key defensive playmakers, as fellow starting safety Keanu Neal (knee) and starting linebacker Deion Jones (foot) had already been moved to IR earlier in the campaign. Allen is hopeful to be ready to go for the start of OTAs in May, but it wouldn't be surprising if the Falcons withheld him from full-contact work until training camp. With Allen and Neal out of the mix, Jordan Richards and Damontae Kazee will step in as the team's starting safeties for the immediate future.