Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Limited at Thursday's session
Allen was limited at Thursday's practice with a knee injury, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Injuries that occur mid-week are generally a bad sign for a player's availability, but it will be important to monitor Allen's participation as the practice week continues on. If he is forced to miss Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Sharrod Neasman is in line to take over at safety opposite Kemal Ishmael.
