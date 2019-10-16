Allen (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Allen played through a lingering knee injury Week 6 versus the Cardinals, compiling five tackles (two solo) while suiting up for 100 percent of snaps on defense. It's possible he'll be able to repeat a similar feat and play despite the issue Sunday versus the Rams. Of course, if Allen is able to upgrade to a full practice session later in the week it would put all concerns to rest.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories