Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Limited in practice
Allen (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Allen played through a lingering knee injury Week 6 versus the Cardinals, compiling five tackles (two solo) while suiting up for 100 percent of snaps on defense. It's possible he'll be able to repeat a similar feat and play despite the issue Sunday versus the Rams. Of course, if Allen is able to upgrade to a full practice session later in the week it would put all concerns to rest.
