Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Limited in workouts
Allen (Achilles) wasn't seen participating in weight-lifting exercises Wednesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Allen underwent surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon in September and was able to resume speed and agility drills last month. The 27-year-old still participated in foot exercises Wednesday, but it remains unclear where he currently stands in his recovery.
More News
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Taking strides in recovery•
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Diagnosed with Achilles tear•
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Exits game with leg injury•
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Collects first interception of 2018•
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Starting strong safety•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pre-NFL draft PPR mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...