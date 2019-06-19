Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Little activity during minicamp
Allen (Achilles) did not actively participate in this month's minicamp, Matthew Tabeek of the Falcons' official site reports.
Allen is almost nine months removed from surgery to repair a torn Achilles. The safety was present at minicamp and was on the field with the team, but it doesn't sound like he took part in any drills. Head coach Dan Quinn indicated last month that the Falcons are optimistic Allen could be ready to go for training camp.
More News
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: May be ready for training camp•
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Limited in workouts•
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Taking strides in recovery•
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Diagnosed with Achilles tear•
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Exits game with leg injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Avoid Sanders
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
2019 Fantasy football auction prices
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
2019 Fantasy Football Team Previews
Get ready for Fantasy football season with the Fantasy Football Today team's 2019 team pre...
-
Fantasy Football breakouts: Draft Jacobs
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Team Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers
Key additions and departures, numbers to know, and which players to target in Fantasy Football...