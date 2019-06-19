Allen (Achilles) did not actively participate in this month's minicamp, Matthew Tabeek of the Falcons' official site reports.

Allen is almost nine months removed from surgery to repair a torn Achilles. The safety was present at minicamp and was on the field with the team, but it doesn't sound like he took part in any drills. Head coach Dan Quinn indicated last month that the Falcons are optimistic Allen could be ready to go for training camp.