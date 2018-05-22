Allen has yet to sign his restricted free agent tender in hopes of working out a long-term contract with the team, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Atlanta placed a second-round tender worth $2.9 million on Allen back in March, but the free safety has thus far declined commitment to the deal, instead electing to sign an injury waiver form that permits him to participate in team activities while negotiations ware on. Allen has served as a starter in the defensive backfield over the past three seasons, but it will be intriguing to see whether or not this turns into a standoff between him and the organization. After the Falcons signed Matt Ryan to a gargantuan 5-year, $150 million deal in early May, general manager Thomas Dimitroff proclaimed on Atlanta's 92.9 "The Game" that the team's focus has shifted to re-signing Jake Matthews and Grady Jarrett first and foremost.