Coach Dan Quinn said it's "more than realistic" for Allen (Achilles) to be fully cleared for the start of training camp, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Allen had surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon back in September and has been participating in speed and agility drills since March. The specifics of the 27-year-old's rehab aren't fully clear, but he's apparently progressing well with the team's minicamp right around the corner.