Allen is battling a minor ankle injury, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Allen will have over a week to get fully healthy ahead of Sept. 13's season-opener against Seattle, so it wouldn't be surprising for the Falcons to take a cautious approach to his return to practice. The veteran safety is slated for another key role in Atlanta's secondary.
