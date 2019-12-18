Play

Allen (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Allen dealt with knee and oblique injuries earlier in the month, and now he's bothered by a shoulder condition. The sixth-year safety should be able to play Sunday against the Falcons as long as he doesn't miss a practice, but Kemal Ishmael is in line to start if Allen can't go.

