Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Posts team-high eight solo tackles Sunday
Allen recorded 10 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.
Allen has now posted 16 total tackles over the last two weeks, as he looks to be returning to form after struggling production-wise for several weeks in November.
