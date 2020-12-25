Allen (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Allen missed the past two games due to a concussion. After logging full participation in practice both Thursday and Friday, he seems to have a decent shot to return for a showdown with Patrick Mahomes and company.
