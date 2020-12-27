Allen (concussion) is active for Sunday's game versus the Chiefs, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Allen will return to the lineup after a two-week hiatus, and he's set to start at free safety. The 29-year-old doesn't have much fantasy value, however, as he's produced just 18 tackles, four pass breakups and an interception over 10 games this year.

