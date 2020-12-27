Allen (concussion) is active for Sunday's game versus the Chiefs, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Allen will return to the lineup after a two-week hiatus, and he's set to start at free safety. The 29-year-old doesn't have much fantasy value, however, as he's produced just 18 tackles, four pass breakups and an interception over 10 games this year.
More News
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Questionable for Week 16•
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Starts week limited•
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Ruled out for Week 15•
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Remains sidelined with head injury•
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Won't play in Week 14•
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Remains in concussion protocol•